World AIDS Day 2020: Latest Facts And Figures On AIDS You Should Know

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. World Aids Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is spread by a virus called human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, HIV prevention, testing and treatment are all being disrupted worldwide particularly in countries where heathcare infrastructure is weak. According to the World Health Organisation, the "breakdown in essential HIV services due to COVID-19 is threatening lives". "We must fight on with passion and we must keep human rights at the centre of our societies and of our health systems, or we will not end the HIV epidemic," Executive Director of UNAIDS said in her message on World AIDS Day.

World AIDS Day 2020: Facts You Should Know