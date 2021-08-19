Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tej Pratap Yadav Seeks Action Against State Party Chief Jagdanand Singh

RJD Bihar president Jagdanand Singh said Tej Pratap Yadav wants to make a small thing big

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday demanded action against party state president Jagdanand Singh while adding that he will not participate in any activity if no action is taken.

"He (RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh) thinks that it is his party. The Party constitution was not followed. Why was no notice issued to our student leaders? He should also ask before taking any decision. I am also Lalu Yadav's son. By saying ''Who's Tej Pratap Yadav'', is he trying to blackmail us? They just want to break our ''Krishna-Arjun Jodi''," Tej Pratap Yadav said while briefing media.

"I urge my father Lalu Prasad Yadav also to act against him, if there is no action taken, I won't be participating in any party activities," he added.

Following this RJD Bihar president Jagdanand Singh said Tej Pratap Yadav wants to make a small thing into a big matter.

"I did not know Tej Pratap was angry. Maybe he has a misunderstanding. He wants to make a small thing into a big matter," he said.

Earlier on Thursday speaking to ANI, Jagdanand Singh said, "Who is Tej Pratap? I am not accountable to Tej Pratap. I am accountable to Lalu Prasad, he is my president. Among 75 party members, Tej Pratap is one of them. Does he have any other post in the party?"

The developments came after RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav was removed from his post. Akash Yadav is believed to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav.