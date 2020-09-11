'Won't Forget': Devendra Fadnavis On Sushant Singh Rajput Posters In Bihar

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14

Sushant Singh Rajput's posters and banners in Bihar, put up by BJP workers, have provoked an opposition outcry with the Congress alleging that the actor's name was being dragged into politics for electoral gains. Top BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who has been tasked with managing the party's campaign for the Bihar election, made it clear that the subject was linked to public emotions and his party would not stop until justice was done.

"We do not want to make Sushant Singh Rajput's death an election issue. I was told I would work in Bihar long before this case happened. This is linked to the common man's emotion. We will ensure he gets justice and we will not stop until justice is done," the former Maharashtra Chief Minister told reporters.

"That is why we say, na bhoolenge, na bhoolne denge (we won't forget, we will not let anyone forget)," he said, referring to the phrase on the posters put up by BJP's cultural unit in Bihar.

Mr Fadnavis had been asked whether he believed the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty's arrest and the Kangana Ranaut controversy would become election issues in Bihar, which will soon vote for a new government.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. Weeks after the Mumbai police started investigating the circumstances of what they believed was suicide, Bihar plunged in following a case filed in Patna by the actor's family. The state's politicians soon demanded justice for "a young, promising son of Bihar".

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a BJP ally, claimed a victory after a CBI probe recommended by him was upheld by the Supreme Court.

For the BJP, it was also a big win in Maharashtra - where its ally-turned-bitter rival Shiv Sena is in power -- with the probe being taken away from Mumbai Police.

Taking a dig at the Shiv Sena, Mr Fadnavis said the state government "thinks its war against the coronavirus is over and the only battle left to wage is against actress Kangana Ranaut".