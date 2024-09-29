Won't Die Till PM Modi "Removed" From Power: M Kharge After Falling Ill

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who fell ill while addressing a poll campaign rally in J&K's Kathua district, has said he would not die till Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "removed" from power.

Mr Kharge had felt dizzy while addressing a huge gathering on the last day of the campaign for the third and final phase of the Assembly elections. Party leaders had rushed to support him and led him to a chair.

Shortly after, he was examined by doctors, who said his blood pressure is fluctuating.

Later, Mr Kharge came back onstage and said: "We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power."

"I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please pardon me," he said.

Sources said Mr Kharge's blood pressure had dropped and though he is feeling much better, doctors have advised him to take rest. It is not yet known if would attend the rally scheduled in Udhampur district this evening.

Mr Kharge had flown to Jasrota to address the rally held in support of the party candidates in the assembly polls.

Today is the last day of campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir, where the last and final phase of polling will be held on October 1.

Election will be held in around 40 assembly seats, including 11 in Jammu, six in Kathua, three in Samba and four in Udhampur districts. In Kashmir Valley, polling will be held in 16 assembly constituencies across Baramulla and Kupwara districts.