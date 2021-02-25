Won't Be 'Fine': Mumbai Police's Signature Witty Warning On Covid Norms

The Mumbai police have for a while used wit and humour to convey their message.

The Mumbai police have, in their trademark style, warned the residents of the city to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol, not-so-subtly hinting that life could otherwise turn difficult for delinquents. The warning on Twitter comes amid a steady rise in the number of fresh cases over the past many days.

Maharashtra remains India's worst Covid-19-affected state. It hit a four-month high with up to 8,807 new cases and 80 deaths related to the disease recorded in the past 24 hours alone. Its overall number of cases now stands at 21,21,119. Capital Mumbai today, too, reported its highest spike in four months: 1,167 fresh cases in 24 hours with four deaths.

On Monday, the city's civic authorities imposed fresh restrictions, including a ban on social and political gatherings.

"The simple mantra is wear a mask, follow discipline, and avoid a lockdown. We will review the situation again in the next eight days and decide on a lockdown," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said earlier this week in a live television address.

The Mumbai police today nudged the citizens to follow the protocol.

Dear Mumbaikars,



Please follow all safety rules.



Else, we will have to follow you around and that may not be all that ‘fine'.#TakingOnCorona#MaskIsMust — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 25, 2021

The police have been fining those found in public spaces without their masks on, with up Rs 1,000. They have also been filing cases against those violating norms deliberately. For instance, based on the city civic body's complaint earlier this month, it registered an FIR against a gymkhana and sports centre in Central Mumbai for hosting a wedding attended by over 300 persons without following the protocol.

The police tweet today also follows he force's penchant for mixing wit and humour to convey stern messages.

Ghar se Kuch dur nikalte chalte

hi... hi... pic.twitter.com/1nSWbB0H92 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 16, 2018