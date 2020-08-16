Wonder Cricketer, Diligent Political Leader: PM Modi Condoles Chetan Chauhan's Death

Chetan Chauhan is the second UP minister to have died of COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh minister and former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 12, died today at a Gurgaon hospital where he was on life support since yesterday.

73-year-old Chetan Chauhan was being treated at the Medanta Hospital for COVID-19 and his condition was said to be critical.

Chetan Chauhan is the second UP minister to have died of COVID-19. On August 2, state technical education minister Kamla Rani Varun died days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence on the death of a "wonderful cricketer" and a "diligent political leader".

Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed "deep sorrow" over his "untimely death", his office said.

पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी, मंत्रिमंडल में मेरे सहयोगी, श्री चेतन चौहान जी के असामयिक निधन का व्यथित कर देने वाला समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



प्रभु श्री राम, श्री चौहान जी के परिजनों को इस अपार दुःख को सहने की शक्ति एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 16, 2020

"Received the disturbing news of the untimely death of former international cricketer, my colleague in the Cabinet, Mr Chetan Chauhan. May Lord Ram give power to Shri Chauhan ji's family to bear this immense grief and give the departed soul a place at your feet. Om Shanti!" the chief minister tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dr Dinesh Sharma prayed for the family and wrote: "The mind is very sad after hearing the sad news of senior cricketer, respected minister in UP government Chetan Chauhan Ji's death. I pray to God to grant salvation to his soul and give the family the strength to bear this grief."

"Deeply saddened to learn of the sad demise of former cricketer & Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister, Shri #ChetanChauhan Ji. His deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti," The office of BJP National Vice President and Spokesperson Jay Panda tweeted.

Cricketers also condoled the death of the UP minister who has played 40 Test matches for India, scoring 2,084 runs with 16 half-centuries and two wickets. Mr Chauhan could not ever get a hundred with 97 being his best. He has also played 7 one-day matches, where he scored 153 runs. The right-handed batsman was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and formed a formidable opening partnership for India with Sunil Gavaskar. He was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2,000 runs without a single century.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones!" former Indian opener-turned-MP Gautam Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

"My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well-wishers on his passing. Om Shanti !" former vice-captain of the Indian cricket team Virendra Sehwag tweeted.

Extending his condolences to Mr Chauhan's family, former cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote: "Saddened by the demise of Indian test player #ChetanChauhan ji. Extending my condolences to his family. #rip"

Chetan Chauhan held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.