Women's Friend Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Her 15-Year-Old Daughter: Police

Police said they have arrested a man on the charge of murdering. (Representational)

Police on Friday said they have arrested a man on the charge of murdering a 15-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found lying in a bush. The body was found by a sanitary worker near the girl's house with her limbs bound, the police said.

The man said to be a close friend to the girl's mother was taken into custody, they said. The arrest was made after the teen's last phone call was made to him, they said.

On December 13, the girl's mother lodged a complaint that her daughter was missing since December 11, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed a dispute over gold jewellery between the girl's mother and the latter's friend for the last few days and he had called the girl to his house under the pretext of discussing the matter, the police said.

The man is said to have confessed to the murder as he attempted to sexually assault the girl who fell unconscious. He then tied her limbs and wrapped her body in a bedsheet and dumped it in the bushy area, the police said.

Whether the teen was sexually assaulted would be known after autopsy, the police added.