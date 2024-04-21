Woman's Body Found In Telangana, Cops Suspect Rape

The police have registered a case (Representational)

A woman's body was found in the Kukatpally area on Sunday morning. The police suspect that she was raped by the accused in the early hours.

The woman was identified as Sujatha of age around 42 to 48 years old.

According to ACP Kukatpally Srinivas Rao, "At around 10:30 am, we got a call about an unidentified dead body of a female at AR PipeWork shop cellar, besides Vishnu Priya Lodge, Y Junction, Kukatpally. The deceased woman's age is around 42 to 48 years old. She might be a ragpicker. We suspect that she was raped. The incident might have happened around 4-4:30 am in the morning."

He further said that the police are conducting a probe.

"We have sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination (PME). We are searching through CCTV cameras for the accused. The clues team and dog squad reached the spot. A case has been registered. Further investigation is going on," he further said.

