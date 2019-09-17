Woman Who Accused Chinmayanand Of Rape Demands Action

The 23-year-old law student from Shahjahanpur had spent five hours at a court

A young student, who accused the BJP's Chinmayanand of rape, has questioned why the law enforcement authorities have not taken action even a day after she gave a detailed statement before a magistrate. The 23-year-old from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had spent five hours at a court.

Today, referring to the session, she told NDTV, "I wish to ask the SIT through this channel... I want to know what the SIT has done about Section 376 ( rape charges). What are the SIT and the administration waiting for".

A second year student at a law college run by Chinmayanand, she has alleged that the former Union Minister had sexually abused her for a year.

But although her written testimony, given to the Delhi Police, has been passed onto the Uttar Pradesh police -- Chinmayanand is yet to be charged with rape. "Despite recording my testimony under Section 164 (of the CRPC), more than 24 hours have passed and he has not been arrested. We have been given no information," she said today.

The Special Investigation Team formed by the Supreme Court to probe the case has denied that it has been holding off action against the BJP leader. The charges against Chinmayanand include kidnapping and intimidation, but rape charges are yet to be added.

The 72-year-old has so far been questioned by the SIT for seven hours. On Monday night, he received medical treatment after complaining of "uneasiness and weakness". The doctors said he was suffering from diarrhoea.

The woman's allegations made headlines when she went missing last month after posting her allegations on Facebook. She later said the police had taken no action despite the 12-page complaint she filed, detailing what she called a year of sexual assault, blackmail and threats.

The woman has alleged that she was filmed in the bath, and Chinmayanand used the video as leverage to sexually exploit her for a year.

