Ex-Lover Turned Blackmailer: Delhi Police Arrest Man For Threatening Woman

A stranger to lover to blackmailer - this has been the journey of 37-year-old Himanshu Arora, who has been arrested on the charges of threatening a woman, his ex-girlfriend. Mr Arora used fake Instagram accounts and emails to extort money from the woman, threatening her with an acid attack and leaking her private pictures and videos. Delhi Police's Cyber Cell has arrested Mr Arora.

Friend Or Blackmailer?

The story dates to 2021, when the woman met Mr Arora on Instagram. Over the years, the friendship blossomed. Mr Arora used it to his benefit and emotionally pressured the woman into sharing her private pictures and videos with him. And then began the game of blackmailing and threatening.

The woman started receiving messages from various fake Instagram accounts and email IDs, threatening to leak her pictures and videos, attack her family, and frame her in a false case. The woman was also threatened with an acid attack if she didn't pay the blackmailer Rs 1 lakh.

Identifying The Blackmailer

The blackmailing went on for three years until the woman decided to put an end to it. On Wednesday, the woman filed a complaint, after which the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell formed a special team to probe the case. During the investigation, the Police identified nine fake Instagram and Gmail accounts being used to harass the woman. Upon tracing the account holders, the Police narrowed down to a mobile number registered in the name of the accused's mother.

The accused, Mr Arora, was arrested on Thursday. The police have recovered two mobile phones, a laptop, and some nude and semi-nude pictures of the victim. The police have also taken charge of the fake Instagram account.

Who Is Himanshu Arora

Himanshu Arora is a Delhi University graduate and the father of a 12-year-old girl. Mr Arora's family runs a sanitary goods business in East Delhi's industrial area.

Mr Arora was in a romantic relationship with the woman.

When questioned by the woman, Mr Arora tried to pass the blame to a technician. He said that his laptop had broken down and the technician had probably stolen the data.

Mr Arora has confessed to his crime, according to the police.

Delhi Police has appealed to the people to be cautious of what they share online and with whom. The Police have advised people not to share personal information with anyone on social media. Parents have been advised to watch their children's online activities.