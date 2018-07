The constable was attached to the SP office, he said. (Representational)

A woman constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her quarter in police colony in Bichwal police station area, an officials said today.

The 34-year old constable, Saroj Jat, hanged herself and the matter came to light in the morning today, a police official said.

The constable was attached to the SP office, he said. The matter is under investigation, he added.

