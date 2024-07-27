Woman Maoist Carrying Rs 8 Lakh Reward Surrenders In Maharashtra

23 hardcore rebels have turned themselves in before the Gadchiroli police since 2022. (Representational)

A woman maoist booked for a murder and an attack on security forces and carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh surrendered before the police and CRPF in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Saturday, officials said.

Rina Narote, alias Lalita, was a commander of the 'Tailor Team' and was responsible for logistics in the entire Gadchiroli Division of the CPI (Maoist), police said in a release.

The 36-year-old woman maoist, a resident of Gadchiroli, is named in a murder case and an attack on security personnel, it said.

The Maharashtra government had announced a reward of Rs 8 lakh for her capture. She surrendered before police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, it said.

Police said Narote will receive Rs 5.5 lakh under the policies of the Centre and state for the rehabilitation of surrendered maoists.

Intensified anti-Maoist operations in the district and the opportunity provided by the state government for maoists to "surrender and lead a respectful life" has resulted in 23 hardcore rebels turning themselves in before the Gadchiroli police since 2022.

