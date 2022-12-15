Woman Killed By Neighbour For Refusing Money For Alcohol In Maharashtra: Cops

The accused has been arrested, said an official of Manpada police station. (Representational)

A 44-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her neighbour because she refused to give him money for liquor in Dombivli area of Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Vaishali Masdood.

The accused has been arrested, said an official of Manpada police station.

The accused allegedly used to borrow money for liquor from Ms Masdood or her son frequently.

On Wednesday morning, she refused to give him money when he once again landed at her doorstep.

Angered, he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times, killing her on the spot.

Further probe is on.

