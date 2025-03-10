Woman, Friends Set Cat On Fire After It Crosses Road In UP, Case Filed

A woman and her friends allegedly set a cat on fire after it crossed a road ahead of them in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Friday.

A police case has been filed against them.

A video that surfaced on social media shows some people allegedly beating and then setting on fire a cat alive.

The cat crossed the path of their motorcycle, triggering the response from the accused.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau received an email, along with the video, which followed up with prompt action.

The accused have been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

According to the first information report (FIR), the accused were also seen filming the act on camera. The authorities have traced their motorcycle and further investigation is on.

(With inputs from Harsh Pandey)