Woman Found Dead In Lodge In Mumbai: Police

The man has been identified and efforts are on to arrest him, police said. (Representational)

A 47-year-old woman was found murdered in a lodge room near Aksa beach in Mumbai's Malad area on Tuesday evening, after which police began a hunt for the man who had checked in with her, an official said.

The duo had checked into the lodge on Monday night and began fighting soon after, he said.

"Lodge staffers pacified them at the time. On Tuesday morning, the man left the place. Staffers alerted police after the woman did not open the door or respond to calls. When the door was opened, she was found lying on the bed. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," he said.

The man has been identified and efforts are on to arrest him, the Malwani police station official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)