Woman Cop Punched, Slapped By 2 Bike-Borne Men For Not Wearing Helmets In Rajasthan

Women cop at busy crossing beaten by two men in Jhunjhunu Jaipur: From a little girl to a woman police officer, no one can escape physical abuse in the country. In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a woman police officer was thrashed by two hooligans on a motorcycle; she had stopped them for not wearing helmets, said news agency ANI.



The CCTV video that gone viral shows that at a busy crossing in Jhunjhunu City, the officer, whose identity has not been revealed, was slapped and punched by the two men on a bike. Before the officer could control them, the two sped off. The police have registered a case and a search is on to locate the two men.



Passers-by stopped to watch the men beating the woman traffic constable but no one came forward to stop them. #WATCH: Two bike-borne men misbehave with and thrash a woman traffic constable in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu after she stopped them for not wearing helmets, case registered. (Source: CCTV) (17.04.2018) pic.twitter.com/nr8ZvJ6qAB — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018 On March 31, a woman officer on duty at a crossing in Odisha's Puri district was attacked by two people after she stopped them for breaking traffic rules. The two had reportedly taken out their new car without a number plate when the women traffic police stopped them. She was beaten and her clothes torn.



The Delhi Police, on International Women's Day , launched an all-women patrolling squad to protect women from harassment on the roads. "The initiative is aimed at motivating 'female police personnel' by making the system more inclusive and putting them in the lead of field policing. All in all, it is an effort to provide additional safeguards to women," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya told IANS.The woman patrolling squads are equipped with bikes, gypsy vans with women police officers in charge to lead the patrol team. "Women move around the city at all times. In this scenario, it was thought appropriate to have more women police officers on the roads to instill a sense of confidence among women," the deputy commissioner said.