Woman Claims Zomato Delivery Agent Tried To Charge Extra, Left When This Happened

A woman has claimed that a Zomato delivery agent tried to extract extra money from her following an hour-long delay in delivering an order. The order was "supposed to arrive in 30 minutes," the woman claimed in a Reddit post.

"I ordered burgers from Burger King through Zomato, which was around 540 rupees which I had already paid through Google Pay. The delivery was supposed to arrive in 30 minutes, but it came 1 hour late," the user wrote.

She alleged that when the delivery man found the customer to be "a girl", he asked her to pay Rs 50 extra because the order apparently came from far away.

"Madam, Rs 50 extra hoga kyunki aapka order door se aaya hai" (you need to pay Rs 50 extra because your order came from far away)," he said, the woman claimed.

She said he asked the delivery man to "check again" because she knew something was wrong. The next moment, the man saw the woman's elder brother and retreated.

"He was about to insist when my elder brother came up from behind and asked him, What's the issue?" the original poster said.

She added the delivery boy walked away as soon as he noticed him, "without saying anything further. It was obvious he thought that he could trick me," she said.

The woman reminded the readers to "stay aware and never pay extra money" unless the platform specifically specified. She mentioned that customers were not responsible for late deliveries or distance and "scammers might try to exploit such situations."

Several Reddit users flocked to the comments section to share their perspectives. A user said the "price given on the app is the right amount."

"If there is anything more, then it's most likely a scam," the user said.

Another asked her to register a complaint on Zomato customer service, saying he tried to "harass" her.

"These people deserve this," the user said.