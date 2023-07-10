Woman Arrested For Killing Husband Over His Extra-Marital Affair In Maharashtra

A case of murder has been registered

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her husband at their flat by attacking him with a pestle with the help of her 20-year-old son over his extra-marital affair, police said.

The incident occurred in the Pathardi area at the residence of the couple when the victim was asleep.

The couple used to quarrel frequently over the victim's illicit relationship with the wife of his brother-in-law and their relatives had tried to broker peace, an official said.

A case of murder has been registered and the woman and her son arrested.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)