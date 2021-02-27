Woman Accuses Television Anchor Of Raping Her At Delhi Hotel: Police

A 22-year-old woman has accused a television anchor of raping her in Delhi. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman has accused a television anchor of raping her at a five-star hotel in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place last week after the 28-year-old accused met the woman in Delhi's Khan Market and later took her to the hotel, where he was staying with his family, the police said.

The man took the woman to a separate room, where he raped her, the police said quoting the woman's complaint.

According to the police, the woman and the accused had known each other for the past three years.

The man, who works for a television channel, is the son of a businessman in Mumbai, the police said.

A senior police officer said a case has been filed against the accused and a team has been sent to Mumbai to arrest him.