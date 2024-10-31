Woman, 50, Goes Missing For 2 Days, Body Found Chopped Into 6 Pieces

Anita Chaudhary's body was located Wednesday, two days after she went missing.

The body of a 50-year-old woman, chopped into several pieces, was found in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Wednesday, two days after she was reported missing.

According to the police, Anita Chaudhary was killed by an old family friend.

On October 27, Ms Chaudhary, who used to run a beauty parlour in Jodhpur, closed the salon in the afternoon around 2:30 pm. However, she did not return home that night. A day later, her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary (56), filed a missing complaint with the police.

The victim's mobile location and call records directed the police to the house of a man, Gul Mohammad, in the vicinity.

Mohammad was a friend of the victim. She considered him a brother, the police said. The police interrogated Mohammad's wife, who allegedly revealed that Ms Chaudhary's body was buried behind her house.

The police found her body in six pieces. The body parts were sent to the AIIMS hospital for a post-mortem.

Mohammad is currently missing and the police are looking for him, officials said. His wife has been taken into custody.