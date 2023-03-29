Woman, 3 Children Found Dead On Jharkhand Railway Tracks, Probe On: Cops

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational)

Bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three children were found on railway tracks in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

It appears that they were "accidentally" run over by a train near Nimia, around two kilometres from Daltongunj railway station, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

The dead woman was identified as Manita Devi (30), a resident of Kharagpur village under Harihargunj police station of the district. Of her children, who were aged between four and eight years, two were girls.

The bodies were lying scattered beside and in between the tracks.

"Prima facie, it seemed to be an accident. But how they reached Medininagar which is 70 kms from Harihargunj is yet to be ascertained," Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

The police informed the family about what had happened to the four.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital here.

The Railway Police and the district police have started separate investigations into the matter.

