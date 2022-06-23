Woman, 25, Found Dead In Delhi. Marks On Her Body Indicate She Was Strangled

Delhi: Police said the cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem. (Representational)

The body of a 25-year-old woman, with marks indicating that she was strangled, was found in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Thursday, police said. The body was discovered by a local who then informed the police, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the body was found in Bhagwati garden area of Mohan Garden police station.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder since the woman's body had marks indicating she was strangled, he said.

The cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination, he said.

"Based on the circumstances, a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and we are investigating the matter," DCP Vardhan said.

Police are also scanning through CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of crime to ascertain the identity of the culprits involved and establish the sequence of events.

