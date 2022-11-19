With Video, BJP Claims AAP Minister Satyendar Jain Gets Massages In Jail

The video purportedly shows Satyendar Jain getting a foot, back and head massage in his cell

Several BJP leaders today shared a video of Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested in May in an alleged money laundering case, getting a massage in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of the jailed minister.

The action was taken on the recommendation of an inquiry committee constituted by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar accused the Superintendent of jail number 7, where Mr Jain is locked up, of extending undue favours.

The Aam Aadmi Party had dismissed the allegations, calling them absurd and baseless.

The video, released today, purportedly shows Satyender Jain getting a foot, back and head massage in his cell at Tihar jail. NDTV has not been able to independently verify the video.

"VVIP treatment in jail! Can Kejriwal defend such a mantri? Should he not be sacked ? This shows true face of AAP!" BJP's Shehzad Jai Hind said in a tweet, sharing one of these videos.

Vasooli & VVIP Massage inside Tihar Jail! Tihar is under AAP govt pic.twitter.com/psXFugf7t5 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2022

In a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that corruption is rampant in the Aam Aadmi Party. "You created the party to combat corruption, and end VVIP culture. But here, a corrupt person is getting all facilities," Mr Bhatia said.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate also alleged that Mr Jain is living a luxurious life in jail. The probe agency had also submitted CCTV footage in a Delhi court. It accused Mr Jain, who is also the prisons minister, of taking unfair advantage of his position.