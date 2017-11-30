With Refugees Pouring In From Myanmar, Mizoram Alerts Centre

Mizoram has raised an alarm with the central government of a crisis brewing at the India-Myanmar border for the past one week, with more than 1,300 tribals from Myanmar fleeing into India, through the northeastern state.The Myanmar nationals, mostly tribals from the Chin community, have been sheltered and given humanitarian aid since last Friday at Lawngtlai district, 250 km away from Mizoram's capital Aizawl.According to highly placed sources, Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has sent a missive to the Prime Ministers' Office, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs about the crisis that is looming large.The crisis is to an escalation of violence and fierce gun battle between the Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) and the Arakan army - an underground rebel group mostly of Rakhine Buddhists. It is the armed wing of the United League of Arakan (ULA), founded in April 2009. This ground has not signed the nationwide ceasefire agreement and for a month now they have been engaged in attacks on the Myanmar Army both in Rakhine and Chin state.Myanmar army had launched a major crackdown against Rohingya insurgents last August in Rakhine state that resulted in over 6 lakh Rohingya refugees fleeing to Bangladesh.Now the Myanmar army is fighting the ethnic rebels in Rakhine.Some 30,000 Arakanese villagers and its subgroups were also displaced, but many have returned to their villages.Now the intense gunfight between Arakan army and the Myanmarese army has left thousands caught in cross fire in Paletwa township in Chin state, adjacent to Rakhine. Thousands of people are trying to flee to Mizoram, crossing the Kaladan River, official sources added.Meanwhile, Assam Rifles that guard the India-Myanmar border along with Myanmar army's light infantry regiment personnel have started joint patrolling of the areas to check on refugee spillover and also to catch hold of fleeing cadres of Arakan army, sources further added.