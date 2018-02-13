With Assets Worth Rs 177 Crore, Chandrababu Naidu Is India's Richest Chief Minister: Report

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu tops the list of the richest heads of state governments with total assets of Rs 177 crore, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are second and third on the list with assets worth Rs 129 crore and Rs 48 crore respectively.The 'poorest' of the lot is CPI (M) leader and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar with total assets worth all of Rs 26 lakh, the report said. He is closely followed by Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with assets worth Rs 30 lakh.While six out of the top ten richest chief ministers are from the Congress, the rest belong to the Telegu Desam Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Biju Janata Dal and Sikkim Democratic Front. Among the top ten poorest chief ministers, five are from the BJP, two are from CPI (M), and others are from the Trinamool Congress, PDP and JD(U). Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is the third poorest chief minister with total assets worth Rs 55.96 lakh.BJP's Manoharlal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, has assets worth Rs 61.29 lakh and Jharkhand's Chief Minister Raghubar Das owns assets worth Rs 72.72 lakh . They are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively in the "poorest CMs" list. Among the non-crorepatis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the richest with assets worth Rs 95.98 lakh. He is also the sixth-poorest chief minister in India.