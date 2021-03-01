With 51 New Covid Cases In A Day, Maharashtra District Put Under Curfew

Hingoli Curfew: Only yesterday, the night curfew on Pune was extended till March 14.

Eastern Maharashtra's Hingoli district was today placed under a strict curfew, a day after it registered 51 new cases of Covid-19. The curbs will remain till March 17, authorities have informed. Similar restrictions placed earlier on Pune, too, were yesterday extended till March 14. These developments come amid a spike in the number of cases across the state, especially the Vidarbha region, over the past many weeks.

Hingoli Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi, in an order issued on Saturday evening said the curfew will come into force from 7 am today and continue till March 7 midnight, PTI reported.

Authorities have informed that only essential services, government offices, banks, medical services, and petrol pumps will function during this curfew period. Schools, colleges, religious places, and function halls will shut down. Milk shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm.

Petrol pumps are instructed to sell fuel only to vehicles of the government, and those engaged in essential and agriculture services, the order said, a PTI report said.

Hotels and other food suppliers for students in Hingoli who hail from other districts are instructed to operate parcel services between 9 am and 7 pm during the curfew period, it said.

The administration has also allowed highway maintenance operations and works related to the departments of health, electricity, telephone, water drainage, and sanitation to operate.

On Sunday, 51 new cases were reported from the district, up from Saturday's 46. Located in the state's Marathwada region, Hingoli's overall Covid-19 numbers now stand at 4,134.

Maharashtra today reported over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fifth straight day, raising the caseload in the state to 21,55,070. The number of Covid deaths has reached 52,154.