Wipro Promotes 73 Senior-Level Employees To Retain Talent

Wipro has announced a record number of senior-level promotions to reinforce its leadership and retain talent. The IT services firm has elevated 73 employees including senior executives and executives, reported Live Mint.

The company has confirmed the promotion of 12 senior executives to the post of senior vice president while 61 executives have been made vice president. It said that the move is aimed at achieving the right leadership. The company added that this is the highest number of promotions it has ever rolled out.

In a statement to The Financial Express, Wipro stated, “As we grow and evolve as a company, it is important to ensure that we have the right leadership at the helm. This is the highest number of VP promotions that Wipro has ever made. These promotions are a recognition of their performance and potential."

In July last year, Wipro decided to offer quarterly promotions and hikes to its employees. After a few months, the software services firm elevated more than 10,000 employees and boosted salaries across bands. The CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, Thierry Delaporte, was quoted as saying by Live Mint that the firm has continued to invest “in and upskill our talent to stay ahead of our clients' evolving needs”.

Mr Delaporte added that over 10,000 of its employees received promotions in the second quarter and Wipro “recorded a third consecutive quarter of moderation in attrition”.

According to Live Mint, four senior executives left Wipro last year. These included the head of business for Japan, managing director of Australia and New Zealand, and the head of business for the Middle East region. Angan Guha, who served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit at Wipro, also made his exit from the firm last year in October.