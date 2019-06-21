Wing Commander Who Piloted Crashed AN-32 Cremated With Military Honours

The AN-32 aircraft in which they were flying crashed near Mechuka along Indo-China border on June 3.

Wing Commander GM Charles, who piloted the AN-32 aircraft which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3, was cremated with full military honours in the presence of senior officials of the Indian Air Force and district administration in Assam's Jorhat on Friday.

Commander Charles, survived by his wife and eight-year old daughter, was cremated at the Garmur Crematorium and his funeral pyre was lit by his batchmate Rakesh.

The Wing Commander, who was from Pune, had lost his parents at an early age and his immediate family members present at Jorhat decided to cremate him there.

Station head of IAF Station at Jorhat Air Commodore S K Verma, Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Korati, Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Nimbalkar and senior Indian Air Force and army officers were present at the crematorium and laid wreaths on the air warrior while four rounds of gun salute were also fired to honour him.

The Wing Commander and 12 other IAF personnel were killed when the AN-32 aircraft in which they were flying to Mechuka from Jorhat Air Force station crashed near Mechuka along Indo-China border on June 3.

The bodies of the 12 other IAF personnel were flown to New Delhi last night.