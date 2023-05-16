Window Grill Falls On Students In Jammu And Kashmir School, 5 Injured

A window grill suddenly got detached and fell on students. (Representational)

At least five students of a government school were injured when a window grill of their classroom fell on them in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Dandote village when Class 3 students were attending their class, they said.

A window grill suddenly got detached and fell, pulling down a chunk of concrete with it, the officials said.

The five injured students have been hospitalised and their condition is stated to be "out of danger", they said, adding two students suffered head injuries.

Chief Education Officer, Rajouri, Sultana Kouser said a three-member committee has been set up to inquire into the matter and it will submit a detailed in one day.

Villagers said the school building is in a dilapidated condition and needs urgent repairs for the safety of the students.

"We have raised the issue time and again with the authorities concerned but there is hardly any response," a villager said.

