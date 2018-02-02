Wind Up Arun Jaitley's Cross Examination By February 12: High Court To Arvind Kejriwal

Joint Registrar Rakesh Pandit said that he went through the records of the suit and found that the Union minister was called on eight different dates and over 250 questions were put to him during his cross examination by the chief minister.
"I feel sufficient opportunities have been granted to the defendant (Kejriwal) to cross examine the plaintiff (Jaitley).
"It is necessary to direct defendant to conclude his evidence on February 12. No further date for future cross examination will be given to Kejriwal," Mr Pandit said.
Mr Kejriwal's counsel Anupam Srivastava told reporters outside the court that he will appeal against this order.
Mr Jaitley has filed the defamation suit against Mr Kejriwal and AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai for accusing him of the irregularities and has denied all the allegations.