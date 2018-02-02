Will Work Closely With India, Nepal Leaders Assure Sushma Swaraj

During the meetings, Ms Swaraj assured the country's top leadership that India is looking forward to working with Nepal's democratically elected government to take bilateral ties to newer heights for mutual benefit and supports its efforts for economic growth and development.
Ms Swaraj got wide assurance that the new government in Kathmandu, set to be headed by Mr Oli, will work closely with New Delhi.
India has called Ms Swaraj's visit a "goodwill" visit, highlighting India's deep trade, economic and defence ties with the Himalayan nation.
The objective of the visit was to reach out to Mr Oli, who has deepened trade ties with China, signing several trade and transit deals.
Mr Oli has been miffed since India's economic blockade when Nepal was crippled after India blocked petrol supplies among other things - being the only provider of petrol to the country. He has also blamed India for his government's fall in 2016.
India accounts for over two-third of Nepal's merchandise trade, about one-third of trade in services, 46 per cent of foreign direct investments, almost 100 per cent of petroleum supplies and a significant share of inward remittance on account of pensioners and workers.
India also leads in FDI investment of Rs 5,159.86 crore whereas the total proposed FDI commitments to Nepal from all countries amount to Rs 13,178.15 crore as of May 2017.
