'Will Speak For People Of Krishnagiri': Veerappan's Daughter Vidhya Rani

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate from Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, Vidhya Rani, asserted that she will support any party that supports the wellness of the people if she is elected as a member of Parliament.

Vidhya Rani, the daughter of forest brigand Veerappan, affirmed to be the spokesperson of the people, vowing to empower the farmers and women in the constituency.

"I have been given a chance by the party to serve the people of India because this is an MP election where I am going to Delhi to speak for the people of Krishnagiri. This place is more farmer's land with less water supply and water facility. Also, there are many people who are educated but unemployed. So I want to focus more on that," Vidhya Rani told ANI on Tuesday.

"I want to attend to the needs of women and make them economically independent. I will be there as a spokesperson for the people and the public. When I am asked to support any of the parties, I will mostly follow the needs of the people. I will support any party that supports the wellness and growth of the people. If it is against the wellness of the people, I will be against it, be it any party," she added.

A total of 26 candidates have filed their papers for the Krishnagiri parliamentary constituency.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress are contesting together in the seat. Congress has announced three-time Hosur MLA K Gopinath as the alliance candidate.

Among others are the AIADMK candidate, the NDA candidate from BJP and 23 independents in the poll fray in Krishnagiri.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

