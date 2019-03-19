Will Samajwadi-BSP Alliance Impact BJP? The Countdown With Prannoy Roy: Highlights

In today's episode of 'The Countdown', NDTV will analyse the impact of the SP-BSP alliance

In the second episode of 'The Countdown', Dr Prannoy Roy, Shekhar Gupta, Dorab Sopariwala and NDTV's Kamaal Khan and Alok Pandey analyse whether the Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati alliance in Uttar Pradesh will have a major impact on the BJP's poll performance in the Lok Sabha elections. They will also analyse the impact the SP-BSP alliance will have had if the Congress would also have joined the alliance.

Apart from this, Dr Prannoy Roy also looks into the policies of sanitation in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP and whether free LPG cylinders, another BJP flagship policy had a desired effect on-ground or not.

Here are the highlights for the second episode of 'The Countdown':