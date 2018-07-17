Will Resign If Manipur's Territorial Integrity Compromised: Biren Singh

Mr Singh said his government wants a peaceful solution to the Naga problem.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said today that he along with his BJP ministers and MLAs, will have to resign if the state's territorial integrity is compromised in the peace pact to be signed between Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM and the Centre.



Biren Singh, who met Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with a delegation of MLAs to highlight the concerns of Manipur, also said that the Centre should inform the state government and the assembly about the contour of the agreement before finalising it.



The chief minister said they have conveyed to the Home minister about their apprehensions about the Naga peace accord.



"During the assembly election campaign (2017), the prime minister (Narendra Modi), (BJP president) Amit Shah and Rajnath ji assured us that territorial integrity of Manipur will not be touched. If our voice is not heard, if the consent of the state assembly or of the people is not taken, then we will have difficulties. Then we will have to leave our posts," he said.



Making it clear that the proposed Naga accord should be limited to Nagaland only, Biren Singh said the boundaries of the other northeastern states should not be compromised and the sentiments of the people of Manipur should not be hurt.



"If the solution involves any part of Manipur, then the central government must take the consent of the state assembly," he said.



The chief minister said his government wants a peaceful solution to the Naga problem, but the protection of the territorial integrity of Manipur is very important.



"If something happens due to the peace talks, then the reaction of people will be different," he said.



