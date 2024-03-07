Will Repeal Citizenship Law If Voted To Power, Says Congress Leader

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised PM Modi for not visiting Manipur amid violence.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will be repealed if the party comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic strife since May last year.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Khera said, "The cut-off date of 1971 is sacrosanct for Assam. But CAA will take it away and 2014 will be the new cut-off date. It disrespects the sacrifices of the martyrs of Assam Agitation." He was referring to the cut-off date of March 25, 1971, for granting Indian citizenship to people entering Assam from Bangladesh as per the Assam Accord.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) seeks to provide citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.

"Any law on refugees must be based on the Constitutional provisions, nothing is above it like the BJP is trying to do and impose on Assam. The Congress will repeal the CAA if voted to power," Mr Khera said.

There were massive protests in some parts of the country, including the Northeastern region, after the CAA was passed by Parliament in December 2019 and got the presidential assent. The Home Ministry has been taking extensions at regular intervals from the parliamentary committee for framing the rules.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said last month that rules for implementing the CAA will be issued before the Lok Sabha polls and the Act will be enforced accordingly.

On PM Modi's scheduled visit to Assam later this week, the Congress leader criticised him for not visiting neighbouring Manipur.

"Why is the Prime Minister afraid of visiting Manipur? Please visit Manipur, that's also a part of our country. We request him to visit the state for at least half-an-hour when he comes here," he added.

Mr Khera also suggested that Himanta Biswa Sarma, who travels mostly in a chopper within the state, can offer his helicopter to Modi for visiting Manipur later this week and it will take just half-an-hour from Assam.

At least 219 people have been killed in Manipur in ethnic strife in Manipur since May last year.

Alleging that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was involved in corruption, the Congress leader claimed that the people would give him a befitting reply.

"People of Guwahati are worried that if their houses, lands, hotels come under the notice of CM's family, it will be taken away. Let us come to power, all the corruption by the CM, all the land occupied by him -- all will get justice," he added.

Mr Khera also claimed that the Congress will perform well in Assam in the Lok Sabha election.

"According to a Congress survey we will do very well with more seats. This time, Assam will break records and our win is sure. That is why Himanta Biswa Sarma calls the PM to visit the state on regular intervals," he claimed.

He said unemployment is the biggest issue and that too has come out in the Congress survey, besides price rise.

On the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Mr Khera said the Congress is announcing various guarantees through the march progresses through various states.

"When Rahul Gandhi speaks about justice, people realise and remember what the UPA government had done for farmers. Nyay Yatra is marching ahead against injustices done in the last 10 years. In one hour, one farmer is committing suicide. In such a situation, the talk of justice by Congress has become more relevant," he added.

The opposition leader claimed that after the BJP published its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, several of their leaders are in touch with the Congress.

He also said the Congress is in consultation with various people and its list for the upcoming general elections will be declared soon.

On BJP leaders and supporters adding the phrase 'Modi Ka Parivar' (Modi's family) with their names on X, Mr Khera said, "I am sure Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi -- all will change their bio and say Modi Ka Parivar. I think Lalu Yadav ji laid a trap, in which Modi and the entire BJP went running and got caught." PM Modi on Monday asserted that 140 crore Indians are "my family" as he mounted a counter-offensive on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's "no family" jibe at him, while the BJP rallied around the PM by launching the "Modi Ka Parivar" campaign to corner the opposition in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about Congress leaders leaving the party ahead of the polls, Mr Khera gave an example of Telangana and said, "One year before the election in the southern state, the condition of the party was such that we didn't know what to do.

"Several MLAs, who had won the last election on Congress ticket, had left the party and joined the BRS. What happened after elections)?" Pawan Khera claimed that all those leaving the party have reasons and they will regret soon.

"As Rahul Gandhi has rightly said this is a time of struggle, all of us are struggling to protect the Constitution. People who are afraid, who have something to hide or who are greedy, are in a hurry, and gaddars have left the party. The biggest gaddar Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be punished by the people of Assam. Just wait and watch," he added.

Congress leader also questioned Mr Sarma why he was afraid of Gandhi and attempted to obstruct the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' while it was passing through Assam.

"Rahul Gandhi and every citizen of India has every right to participate in the Nyay Yatra. Why is it that the Assam CM got nervous? Actually, he had promised to the PM that he would not let the Nyay Yatra enter Assam.

"He had sent his police to arrest me. Do you think I am afraid of him? We are Congress people. We are not afraid of Himanta Biswa Sarma and he cannot scare us. Let him come," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)