Will RBI-Centre Conflict End? All Eyes On Crucial Meet Today: 10 Points

The centre is also concerned about the bank's lending instructions on banks that have massive bad debts

New Delhi: A crucial board meeting of the Reserve Bank of India will be held today amid reports that the government has proposed a change in rules that will enable tighter supervision of the country's central bank. The move will give supervisory role to the board, which, critics say, is already filled with the government's men. While the move is seen as heightening tensions between the centre and the bank, sources said there are efforts to find middle ground and it is unlikely that the bank chief Urjit Patel would resign.