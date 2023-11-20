Will Probe KCR's Party's 'Corrupt Deals' If Voted To Power In Telangana: Amit Shah

The BRS, AIMIM and Congress are 'parivaarvadi' parties, Amit Shah said. (File)

Alleging that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar is "number one in corruption" in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the BJP would conduct a probe into the BRS government's "corrupt deals" if it comes to power in the state and put those who indulged in corruption behind bars.

Addressing a poll rally at Jangaon, he also referred to alleged scams during the BRS regime, including the Kaleshwaram project, liquor scam and land deals at Miyapur in Hyderabad.

"KCR is number one in corruption in the country. By conducting an inquiry into all their corrupt deals, the BJP will put those who indulged in corruption behind bars," he said.

The BJP's manifesto released two days ago said the party, on assuming power, would appoint a commission of enquiry to probe into various projects commissioned in the name of development, including Kaleshwaram and Dharani, that have seen huge cost escalations and corruption.

Mr Shah reiterated the BJP's promise to make a backward caste leader the chief minister of the state if the party is voted to power in the November 30 elections and also arrange darshan free of cost at the Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Alleging that the Congress and BRS had opposed the Ram temple at Ayodhya for years, Shah said PM Modi would perform 'pran pratishta' at the temple on January 22, 2024 and told the gathering to visit Ayodhya for darshan of 'Ram Lalla'.

The BRS, AIMIM and Congress are 'parivaarvadi' parties, Shah said, describing them as '2G,3G and 4G' parties respectively.

He said 2G means two generations of KCR and his son K T Rama Rao, 3G means three generations of Asaduddin Owaisi, his father and grandfather and 4G means four generations of Congress, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

BJP is neither a 2G nor 3G or 4G party but it is the party of Telangana people, he said, adding that under the leadership of PM Modi, who is not a dynast unlike the others, respect for India reached great heights in the world.

Modi built the new Parliament and also 'Kartavya Path' to erase the symbols of slavery, said Shah.

Speaking about the BJP's aims if brought to power, he said the government would abolish the four per cent reservation given to Muslims in Telangana and increase the quota for BC, SC and STs.

The BJP would provide a "vertical quota" to Madiga community of SCs in the state, he added.

He highlighted the BJP's election promises, saying four free LPG cylinders will be provided to each family if the party is voted to power, and that paddy will be procured from farmers by the government at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

Recalling the history of the accession of the princely state of Hyderabad to India after the country gained Independence, he said a grand memorial would be built at Bairanpally village near Jangaon for those who sacrificed their life during the fight against 'Razakars' (armed supporters of Nizam rule).

Alleging that CM KCR refused to celebrate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' (September, 17, 1948 when Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union) "due to fear of Owaisi", Shah said BJP, if elected to power, would celebrate the day officially.

Shah also said that the BJP would revive three sugar factories fulfilling the request of Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

For the benefit of beedi workers, a 500-bed hospital would be established in Nizamabad, he added.

Later in the evening, Shah participated in a roadshow in Hyderabad in support of the BJP candidate from Uppal constituency, NVSS Prabhakar.

Speaking at the roadshow at Uppal here, Shah alleged that KCR government indulged in scams and asked the gathering whether the BRS should be punished or not. He said the BJP has decided to appoint an enquiry commission, if it comes to power and incarcerate those who indulged in corruption.

Asking the crowd whether KCR and Congress can stop the "high-handedness of Owaisi", he said only the BJP could do that.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)