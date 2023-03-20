Will Not Allow Lawlessness: AAP Minister As Cops Hunt For Khalistani Leader

During the ongoing crackdown, the state police have so far arrested 114 people.

The hunt for Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh today entered the third day, with the AAP government underscoring that lawlessness will not be allowed and strict action will be taken against anyone trying to disturb peace.

Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, addressing a press conference at the party office on Monday, said that he has been continuously receiving calls from people from the state and abroad who have appreciated the Bhagwant Mann government for the action against "anti-social elements".

Stating that Punjab is in the safe hands of Chief Minister Mann, Mr Dhaliwal asserted that no anti-social element will be allowed to flourish in the state.

Police on Saturday had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh, who has risen to prominence in recent months demanding the creation of Khalistan, and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Punjab was rocked by a violent separatist movement for Khalistan in the 1980s and early 1990s in which thousands of people died.

"The people of Punjab are very happy about this action against anti-social elements. He said that the Mann government will not allow any kind of lawlessness," said Mr Dhaliwal, adding that the youth of Punjab do not need bullets and guns.

