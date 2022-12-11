Will Implement Pension Scheme In 1st Cabinet Meeting: Himachal Chief Minister

Sukhvinder Sukhu took oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh today. (File)

Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who took oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday said that his government will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) in the first cabinet meeting.

"We have given 10 guarantees and we will implement them. We will give transparent and honest government. We will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) in the first cabinet meeting," Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told ANI.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Old Pension Scheme was the key to the party winning the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Gehlot called OPS an 'important issue for society'.

"Every person has the right to live. OPS helps people in drawing sufficient pensions in old age. I also urge the Centre to implement such beneficial schemes throughout the country," he had said.

Sukhu was chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee for the assembly elections in which the party focused on local issues and made lucrative promises including an old age pension scheme.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats.

