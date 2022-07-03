Will Form Governments In Kerala, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Pledges Big BJP Meet

Amit Shah said recent elections showed the people's support for BJP.

The BJP will form governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha soon, the party said in a resolution passed during the National Executive meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, setting its sights on some of the few states it has found most difficult to penetrate.

Proposing the political resolution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his BJP and India will become a "Vishwa Guru" (world leader), according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who briefed the media about his speech.

On the murders in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amravati over controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad, Mr Shah said communalism would end once the "politics of appeasement" was eradicated.

The Home Minister said the BJP's win in the last string of elections and bypolls underlined people's approval of the party's "politics of development and performance" and called for ending the politics of family rule, casteism and appeasement.

The Home Minister said the BJP will end family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal and also come to power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha among others.

At the meeting, Mr Shah also hailed as "historic" the recent Supreme Court verdict, dismissing a plea of Zakia Jafri, the wife of killed Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) exoneration of then chief minister Narendra Modi, in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

The BJP leader said PM Modi kept his silence while facing the probe over his alleged role in the riots and kept his faith in the Constitution, drinking poison like Lord Shiva.

He then took a swipe at the Congress for allegedly trying to "spread anarchy" after its leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. PM Modi never did the kind of "drama", Mr Sarma said.

The Home Minister claimed that the Congress has become a party of one family - the Gandhis, with many of its members fighting for democracy within.

The Gandhi family is not letting internal organisational elections happen because it fears losing its control of the party, he said. The opposition is disjointed and has been opposing everything good the government does, he added.