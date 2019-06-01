'Will Fight BJP Every Day': Rahul Gandhi At Parliamentary Party Meet

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said he will "fight the BJP every day"

The question whether Rahul Gandhi will be the Congress's leader in parliament remained unanswered today as the meeting of the party's lawmakers ended soon after choosing Sonia Gandhi as its chairperson. Acceptance of the post by Rahul Gandhi will be seen an indication of a possible rethink on his decision to quit the top post of the party, over which there has been an impasse since last week.

In his address to the lawmakers today, Mr Gandhi said the party still has 52 lawmakers in parliament and "will fight the BJP every day".

"You have to understand who you are first. You are fighting for every single Indian. Hatred cowardice and anger is fighting against you... You have to be more aggressive," he said.

The position of the Leader of the Congress in parliament was occupied by party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge in the last Lok Sabha. Mr Kharge, however, lost the election from Karnataka's Gulbarga -- the first electoral loss for the nine-time legislator and two-term Lok Sabha member.

In what was seen as a reference to the missing members, Mr Gandhi said, "I would be happy if the old faces were here and they are ideologically with us". Mr Gandhi's close aide, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has also lost the election from his family turf Guna.

Sonia Gandhi made it clear that the party's top post is uppermost in her mind. In her address, she thanked her son for "toiling night and day and taking on the Modi government... raising concerns about all sections of society and helped the party win in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan".

"As we speak, emotional messages are coming for his continuation (as the party chief). The Congress Working Committee met to deliberate the issue and must take steps," she added.

Mr Gandhi had announced his decision to resign from the party's top post after the election, in which the Congress was routed. The party won only 52 seats - marginally better than the 44 it had in 2014 which the party's worst ever defeat.

On Thursday, he told ally HD Kumaraswamy, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, that he would not go back on his decision to quit and that he would stick around to help the person who took over as his replacement.