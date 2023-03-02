"Will Fight Alone": Mamata Banerjee Rules Out Any Alliance For 2024

Mamata Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress will go solo in the 2024 election

The Trinamool Congress will fight the national election next year "alone with people's support", party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared today.



Accusing the CPM and the Congress of having a "setting" with the BJP, she said, "If there are unholy alliances, how will Congress fight with BJP? How will Left fight the BJP... How are CPM and Congress claiming to be anti-BJP?"

The reference was to the by-election in Bengal's Sardighi, where the Congress wrested the assembly seat from the ruling Trinamool.

The Congress, Left and the BJP all have played the "communal card" in Sardighi, she said. The difference is that the "BJP has played it openly, but CPM and the Congress have played it to a greater extent".

It was, she said, a lesson that "we should not listen to CPM or the Congress".

"The ones that work with BJP, we cannot ally with them," she added.

"In 2024, we will see an alliance between Trinamool and the people. We will not go with any of the other political parties. We will fight alone with people's support," Ms Banerjee said in a statement.

"Those who want to defeat BJP, I believe they will vote for us. At the same time, I believe that the ones giving vote to CPM and Congress, they are actually voting for BJP. This truth has come to light today itself," she said, referring to the assembly election results in Tripura, where Ms Banerjee's party has not won a single seat in the 60-member assembly.

The Trinamool has won five seats in Meghalaya.