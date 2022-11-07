'Will Check His Stars': Supreme Court On Astrologer's Road Accident

The "courtroom exchange" has created a lot of buzz on social media.

While courtrooms are considered to be venues for serious arguments, but at times, there are funny exchanges between the judges and the litigants.

The latest example of a courtroom exchange is from the Supreme Court while hearing an accident compensation case. At the time of the hearing, the bench was surprised “that an astrologer has met with such an accident.” The bench then added, “We will check his stars.” Too good, isn't it?

The "courtroom exchange" has created a lot of buzz on social media.

A user pointed, “Instead of stars, first Rahu and Ketu must be checked that which position are they?”

A user pointed, "Instead of stars, first Rahu and Ketu must be checked that which position are they?"

To this, another replied, “Up their backside.”

To this, another replied, "Up their backside."

Well, this isn't the first time when a “courtroom exchange” has grabbed everyone's attention. Before this, a conversation between an advocate and the bench cropped on Twitter.

When the bench said, “You've made a dishonest submission. We are telling you that your submission is wrong! Look at the third line of the petition. Give your full name and enrollment number to the court master,” the advocate replied, “I am sorry, milords. I didn't know of it. I moved as per the client's instructions.” To this, the bench added, “ That makes it worse.”

When the bench said, "You've made a dishonest submission. We are telling you that your submission is wrong! Look at the third line of the petition. Give your full name and enrollment number to the court master," the advocate replied, "I am sorry, milords. I didn't know of it. I moved as per the client's instructions." To this, the bench added, " That makes it worse."