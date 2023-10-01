'People Know Who Founded NCP': Sharad Pawar Says Will Attend Split Hearing

Sharad Pawar said that the situation favours his faction of the NCP (File)

Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar said he will be in Delhi on October 6 to present his side before the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the hearing in connection with the split in his party.

Everyone knows who the party founder is, Sharad Pawar told reporters at Junnar in Maharashtra's Pune district, adding that he has got the summons and will be present at the hearing.

The NCP split on July 2 after Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar led a shock rebellion and walked over to join Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde government with eight MLAs.

Both factions of the NCP have petitioned the ECI, staking claim to the party name and symbol.

"What the common man thinks is important. Some people have taken a different political stand and I don't want to comment on it as it is their right in a democracy. But, Maharashtra and the rest of the country know who the founder of NCP is. There is truth in what my people say that the situation is favourable to us," Sharad Pawar said.

"Those who have joined hands with the BJP cannot belong to the NCP. We don't accept compromise of such manner," he said.

Sharad Pawar also said that the Opposition bloc INDIA's next course of action will be finalised in the next few days.

"People want a change and that will be seen after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he added.