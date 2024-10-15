Widespread Rainfall Disrupts Daily Life Across Central, Southern Karnataka

Arid regions of northern parts of the state could witness similar weather conditions in the next 24 hours

Downpour since early Tuesday threw life out of gear in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru. India Meteorological Department officials said a low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal was the trigger for the widespread rainfall.

They said the arid regions of northern parts of the state would witness similar weather conditions in the next 24 hours. "This situation will prevail for the next three to four days," an official said.

Students and office-goers in Bengaluru in particular had a tough time following road congestion due to rain. Many low-lying areas were waterlogged.

The city recorded 16 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

IMD has issued a yellow alert -- indicating worsening weather conditions that could disrupt daily life -- for the districts of Tumakuru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Shivamogga and Chikkaballapura in addition to coastal Karnataka.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.