Young people in China are turning to artificial intelligence but not for learning, planning a trip or filing reports. The Chinese seem to have found an emotional ally in DeepSeek, a popular AI model making waves globally.

For example, Holly Wang from Guangzhou logs on to DeepSeek every night for what she calls her "therapy sessions", according to BBC. Ms Wang said the AI did a better job than paid counselling. "DeepSeek has been an amazing counsellor. It has helped me see things from different perspectives and does a better job than the paid counselling services I have tried," she said.

Wang shared her struggles with the chatbot, including the recent death of her grandmother. She said the AI's responses were so empathetic that they brought her to tears at times. Wang said the AI-generated tribute for her grandmother generated a response so beautifully composed that it stunned her.

"I have been so weighed down by distant dreams and the endlessness of work that I have long forgotten my own voice and soul. Thank you, AI," said Ms Wang.

For John, a human resources manager in Shenzhen, the app's biggest ability was to converse "like a friend or a deep thinker". He found DeepSeek's responses "helpful and inspiring," and he now looked at it as his personal sounding board.

Another woman, who lives in Hubei province, told BBC that her experience using other Chinese AI apps was disappointing, but DeepSeek "amazed" her.

When the woman asked the app if she was oversharing her experiences and emotions, DeepSeek suggested her self-perception as an over-sharer probably stemmed from a deep desire for approval.



Experts believe the trend to turn to AI for emotional support rose due to the sluggish economy, high unemployment and effects of the Covid-19 lockdowns. A study reveals that depression and anxiety disorders are increasing among the Chinese population.