'Why Should Bengal Ban 'The Kerala Story'?' Supreme Court Issues Notice

'The Kerala Story' makers had challenged the Bengal ban in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court today sought to know the rationale behind 'The Kerala Story' movie being banned in West Bengal.

"Why should West Bengal ban the movie? It is running across the country," observed a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

The court has issued notices to West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Though the movie has not been banned in Tamil Nadu, theatre owners have decided not to screen it over law and order concerns, a move that the makers claimed was a shadow ban.

The Sudipto Sen directorial sparked controversy with its claim that 32,000 women in Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and they joined ISIS, which the Opposition alleged was a false claim.

West Bengal was the first state to ban 'The Kerala Story', saying is it "likely to cause a breach of peace". In a notification on Monday, the government said it has prohibited the movie's screening to avoid "any incident of hatred or violence to maintain law and order in the state."

The makers of the movie challenged the Bengal ban in the Supreme Court, citing they were losing money every day.

'The Kerala Story', directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, depicts how a group of women were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the ISIS terror group.

The movie stirred a political storm with the Opposition parties alleging that 32,000 women joining ISIS is an exaggerated figure.

While the movie faced obstacles in Opposition-ruled states, it received tax reliefs in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.