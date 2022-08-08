Why Parliament Session Was Cut Short Again

Business was effectively conducted for one of four weeks parliament was supposed to be in session.

The monsoon session of parliament was adjourned indefinitely today -- four days ahead of schedule. Both houses were adjourned sine die this afternoon. This was the seventh time parliament was adjourned ahead of due date -- but sources indicated that this time, most of the legislative agenda has been completed.

"Many MPs told the government that out of the remaining five days, there were two days leave this week," sources said..

Muharram is on August 9 and Raksha Bandhan on August 11 -- two days when the House will not meet. Ahead of the festivals, the MPs wanted to return to their constituencies.

With most of the legislative agenda completed, according to the government, it was agreed to meet the members' demand to curtail the session, sources said.

Business, however, was effectively conducted for only one of the four weeks parliament was supposed to be in session. No business could be conducted in the first two weeks of due to the ruckus over opposition demands for a discussion on price rise.

Before adjourning the house, Speaker Om Birla said the Lok Sbaha it met for 16 days and passed seven legislations.

In Rajya Sabha, outgoing chairman Venkaiah Naidu said business was conducted for around 38 hours. More than 47 hours were lost due to disruptions.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, however, hit out at the government over the decision.

"This is the seventh consecutive time parliament session has been cut short. Stop mocking #Parliament. We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat Gymkhana," Mr O'Brien tweeted.

Over the last few sessions, the opposition has repeatedly complained that the government has refused to discuss issues they flag, pleading lack of time.