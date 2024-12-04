Why Pappu Yadav Got So Many Threats: Bihar Cops' Stunning Claim

The Bihar police have made a shocking claim in the case of continuous threats to gangster-turned-political leader Pappu Yadav. The whole thing, they claim, was a scheme engineered to get the Independent MP from Purnia the coveted "Z category" security.

The police say the man arrested for allegedly threatening Pappu Yadav - 21-year-old Rambabu Yadav -- is a worker of his Janadhikar party who was talked into sending the threat.

Rambabu Yadav had released a video on December 1, where he said Pappu Yadav should apologize to Lawrence Bishnoi or else he will be killed within the next five days.

Purnia Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma said that Rambabu has no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and he is a supporter of Pappu Yadav.

During questioning, Rambabu admitted that the MP's associates had asked him to issue the threats, he added. In return, he was paid Rs 2000 and was promised another Rs 2 lakh in future. He was also told that he would be given a big rank within the party.

The police officer, however, refused to reveal the names the Pappu Yadav's aides who were involved in the plan, saying the investigation is still in progress.

Pappu Yadav has responded to the police claim by saying the government is not serious about his security.

Pappu Yadav, apparently received multiple threats after he publicly vowed to destroy the network of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after the murder of NCP's Baba Siddique in Mumbai. The crime is suspected to have been conducted by the Bishnoi gang.

Rambabu Yadav was the second man to be arrested in the case. Earlier a man was arrested by the Delhi Police.

