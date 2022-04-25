'Why Is There A Power Crisis In Jharkhand?' MS Dhoni's Wife Tweets

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former India cricket captain MS Dhoni, on Monday questioned what she called the "power crisis in Jharkhand".

"As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years ? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy!" she tweeted.

Ms Dhoni's last tweet was a year ago.

As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years ? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) April 25, 2022

The people of the state are suffering from frequent load shedding as most parts of the state are experiencing a temperature above 40 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave gripped West Singhbhum, Koderma and Giridih districts, while it is likely to spread to Ranchi, Bokaro, East Singbhum, Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra by April 28.

Earlier today, amid threats of a rising energy crisis due to lack of coal supply to power plants, Power Minister R K Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held deliberations to work out short term as well as long term strategies to tackle the growing power demand.